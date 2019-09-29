Transcript for 4 ‘extremely dangerous’ inmates escape Ohio prison

taken behind closed doors. David, thank you. Next tonight to the nhunt for four inmates on the loose. It's now expanding to several states. Officials in Ohio say four men overpowered two female corrections officers and had a car waiting for them. Tonight, that vehicle recovered across state lines. But they're still on the run, and are said to be extremely dangerous. Here's Zachary kiesch. Reporter: Tonight, an all-out manhunt for four inmates described as extremely dangerous who forced their way out of jail. Our detectives have established that the inmates had the assistance in escaping from at least one individual on the outside. Reporter: Officials say the four overpowered two female corrections officers just after midnight, forcing their way out with homemade weapons at the gallia county jail in Ohio. The homemade weapon was what is commonly referred to as a shank. Reporter: One gained access to the administration wing of the jail where he stole the keys to one of the police vehicles and drove away. Police say the inmates had a vehicle waiting for them one block south. Now law enforcement in three states are working to apprehend the inmates. This afternoon, Pennsylvania police locating the getaway vehicle. And out of an abundance of caution, officials shutting down and evacuating this mall, but so far, no sign of the inmates. Tom, this is the second time in just a month that one of the inmates escaped from this jail. Lots of questions tonight about the security of that facility. Tom? Zachary, thank you. Now to the midair scare

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.