Transcript for All eyes on high-stakes special election in Ohio's 12th District

hour. Primaries, but a speion I the K battleground of Ohio bom a majorest for id trump. Abc'salmeri has traveled toohio,h the two candidates tonit and she H wt's at E. Reportet, all eyes on the high-stakecial ti's 12 . The race, a dead D distri president trump won this district ino byoints just two years ago. Y Balderson, come on up. Eporter: A is throwing armsroic Balderson, two-term S senar. Hiponent, old democratny o'connor. When we caught up with him ear E mentthe presidt. Instead, focusing on facioters in T district. My opponent is backed by every Washington, D.C. Entity you coulcowith. People areoncerned about having their access to health care taken Reporter: Balderson, on he, is keeping the president front center. With the race so tight, trump traveled t72ours before polls from be Troy banderson, he is thy. He ishe guy that'soing to thingsbe ry. Reporter: Trump does have a good recent track record. Ne, he has eorsed 11 Republican candidates. All of whom went on to win their ar but trump is only 1 for 4 in special Elons, when his choice faced off against a de Toni the last Al test beforehe novemr Mims. They're taking abouthis blue wave, think it could be a red wave. And Tara paerng in on his working vacation. And Tara, T talking about red wave in that stump eech. GHT's rac Ohio could really be sort a test of that promise of a wave, really for E. R that's gh David. And there are tougheres ahd. Reblicans are playing defense in areas the country they never thought they'd have to. To seven times per week, C to the midterms. David? Tara, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.