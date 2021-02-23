Families in Texas recover from deadly storms

Texas resident Carmen Williams said her power company automatically withdrew nearly $17,000 from her account for three days of electricity. Other families cope with the loss of loved ones.
1:21 | 02/23/21

Families in Texas recover from deadly storms

