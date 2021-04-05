New family celebrates Mother’s Day adoption

Former caseworker Leah Paskalides adopted 19-year-old Monyay Paskalides, who spent her life in foster care. After six years working together, the two connected and formed a strong bond.
1:58 | 05/04/21

