Father of suspected Georgia school shooter arrested on murder charges

Authorities arrested the father of the 14-year-old Apalachee High School student accused of killing four people and wounding nine others in a northern Georgia shooting.

September 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live