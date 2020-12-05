Transcript for Fauci has stark warning for states rushing to reopen

Good eve penning. It's great to be with you. And Dr. Anthony Fauci and the head of the CDC answering questions in the senate. The candid words about reopening the country too quickly. Dr. Fauci saying if we're not careful, it could trigger an outbreak that we can't control. Now with millions of Americans set to start going back to work. Of course all of this as the death toll approaches 82,000 lives lost in this country. Dr. Fauci acknowledging the real number is almost certainly higher. The chairman of the committee and three out of four witnesses under some sort of quarantine. Dr. Fauci warning about the potential of an outbreak which could start another economic problem. The moment that Mitt Romney compared testing to what happened in South Korea. And Dr. Fauci talking about kids going back to school is September is a bridge too far. His clarification. We begin with Mary Bruce, leading us off. Reporter: Testifying from modified quarantine at home, the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, today with a stark warning for the 45 states moving to reopen without meeting the federal guidelines. If a community or a state or a region doesn't go by those guidelines and reopens, the consequences could be pretty dire, correct? The consequences could be really serious. There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control, which will in fact, paradoxically, will set you back, not only leading to some suffering and death that could be avoided but could even set you back on the road to trying to get economic recovery. Reporter: Fauci's message, at odds with president trump, who insists the country is ready to get back to work. I'd just like to hear your honest opinion. Do we have the coronavirus contained? If you think that we have it completely under control, we don't. I think we're going in the right direction but the right direction does not mean we have, by any means, total control of this outbreak. Reporter: Fauci was asked whether there will be a vaccine or treatments by the beginning of the school year. The idea of having treatments available, or a vaccine, to facilitate the re-entry of students into the fall term would be something that would be a bit of a bridge too far. Reporter: He later clarified that reopening schools should be tied to a community's infection rate. I didn't mean to imply at all a relationship between the availability of a vaccine or treatment and our ability to go back to school. Reporter: Republican senator Rand Paul pushed back on Fauci's warnings. I think we ought to have a little bit of humility in our belief that we know what's best for the economy and as much as I respect you, Dr. Fauci, I don't think you are the end-all. I don't think you're the one person that gets to make a I've never made myself out to be the end-all and the only voice on this. I'm a scientist, a physician, and a public health official. I give advice according to the best scientific evidence. Reporter: According to the official count, more than 80,000 Americans have died. Fauci says that underestimates the toll. The number is likely higher. I don't know exactly how much higher, but almost certainly it's higher. Reporter: Today Democrats and Republicans on the committee agreed, the key to reopening safely is testing. The president Monday boasted about the country's testing capacity. We have met the moment and we have prevailed. Reporter: Trump and his testing czar, admiral Brett Giroir, tout that the U.S. Has tested a larger percentage of the population than South Korea. But Republican senator Mitt Romney ripped apart that claim. You ignored the fact that they accomplished theirs at the beginning of the outbreak while we treaded water during February and March. So partially as a result of that, they have 256 deaths and we have almost 80,000 deaths. I find our testing record nothing to celebrate whatsoever. Reporter: So far this month, the U.S. Has conducted about 3 million tests. By September, we project that our nation will be capable of performing at least 40 to 50 million tests per month, if needed, at that time. So many questions about the testing. Let's get right to Mary Bruce. In addition to the testing, we also heard questions about the timing of a vaccine. The president with us last week, dialing back any promise of a vaccine by year's end. In fact, he told me we'll get through this, vaccine or not. But today, Dr. Fauci was pressed on this. He offered what he believed was a realistic timeline for any possible vaccine? Reporter: There are at least eight vaccines in clinical development. He says they're moving to produce some even before they know it will work. But this is a process that takes and he says they're hoping they'll know if any vaccine will succeed by late fall or early

