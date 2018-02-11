FDA approves powerful, controversial new painkiller

Dsuvia is an opioid taken in pill form that is 10 times stronger than Fentanyl and up to 1,000 times stronger than morphine.
0:23 | 11/02/18

The FDA has approved a powerful and controversial new painkiller. And up to a thousand times stronger than morphine. But he critics questioned why the government would approve the pill in the midst of apple Buick epidemic just today BDA reported or VOA overdose deaths hit the highest level ever. 2017 about 72000. Deaths.

