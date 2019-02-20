-
Now Playing: FDA issues warnings of 'young blood' transfusions
-
Now Playing: James Charles loves gym class
-
Now Playing: FDA warns against 'young blood' treatments
-
Now Playing: Screen time for 2-year-olds and younger has doubled since the mid-90s, study finds
-
Now Playing: More than 40 pushups linked to lower heart disease risk for some
-
Now Playing: 'Riverdale' star reveals she's seeking treatment for depression
-
Now Playing: Mom 'fights' her way to good health, losing 160 pounds
-
Now Playing: New study reveals quality sleep helps prevent heart diseases
-
Now Playing: CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to ground turkey spreads to 41 states
-
Now Playing: CDC: Flu vaccine is 47 percent effective
-
Now Playing: Hospital heart patients spread the love
-
Now Playing: 1-year-old's birthday photo shoot tries to find the family of his heart donor
-
Now Playing: Why dark chocolate is better for your health
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan embraces his inner yogi
-
Now Playing: Fitness influencer apologizes after flood of customers call her programs a scam
-
Now Playing: How the bacteria in your gut affect your mind and body
-
Now Playing: What are PFAS?
-
Now Playing: Michael and Sara's third co-host, Nikki Green
-
Now Playing: Breast cancer survivor shares cautionary tale about thermography
-
Now Playing: Grab your partner and try this Valentine's Day couples workout