FDA panel recommends Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for older Americans, not for all

Federal advisers voted 18-0 in favor of recommending Pfizer booster shots for anyone over 65 or anyone who is at high risk of severe disease, but declined to recommend it for all Americans.

