Transcript for No felony charge for Avenatti in alleged attack on ex-girlfriend

Next tonight, the new headline for the attorney who took on the president. Michael avenatti. The outspoken lawyer accused of domestic violence by an ex-girlfriend. Prosecutors in Los Angeles today making a major decision in that case. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight, los angles prosecutors declining to charge embattled attorney Michael avenatti with a felony after his ex-girlfriend, actress mareli miniutti, says he attacked her last week. According to court documents, the 24-year-old says the violent encounter started inside their apartment with an argument over money. She claims avenatti called her quote ungrateful expletive expletive and began forcefully hitting her in the face with pillows. Minutti, who filed a restraining order against avenatti, states avenatti then "Grabbed my right arm and dragged me out of bed and into the public hallway." She says she was only wearing underwear and a t-shirt. She says these photos of bruises on her back and leg are proof. Avenatti vehemently denying the accusations. I have never struck a woman. I never will strike a woman. Reporter: ABC news obtaining this letter addressed to LAPD detectives from avenatti's attorney, telling his side of the story, that miniutti was allegedly upset because he was "No longer paying her bills", that she was allegedly acting irrational because she was taking multiple medications. And on the night of the altercation, when asked by a security guard, she "Did not deny that she had been drinking that night." After today's announcement from the D.A., avenatti said in a statement, "I have maintained my innocence since the moment of my arrest." Although avenatti is not facing a felony charge, L.A. City prosecutors could still file a misdemeanor charge against him. And tonight, miniutti's attorney saying they will confident that charge will hold.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.