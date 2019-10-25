Transcript for Firefighters facing blazes charged by gale-force winds

We begin with two weather emergencies as we come on the air. The new tropical storm forming late in the gulf. It will affect many states throughout the weekend. The state of emergency in California, out of control fires in the north and southern part of the state. The tick fire exploding in size fueled by Santa Ana winds. Homes consumed by flames. Tens of thousands forced to evacuate. Hundreds of firefighters on the frontlines. Aircraft dropping retardant from above. We watch tropical storm Olga threatening the gulf coast and much of the east. We begin with Matt Gutman in California. Reporter: Tonight the California north and south firefighters battling blaze blazes. L.A. County in state of emergency. The tick fire north of los Angeles. Firefighters racing in about 40,000 residents ordered to flees. Currently families screaming and dozens and dozens of families on the block. Reporter: Flames closing in on neighborhood. Firefighters trying to prevent this fire from getting up to the houses. They're jumping house to house. The smoke is overwhelming. Police setting up dozens of road blocks. We saw this woman running home. Do you want a ride? I'm okay. Reporter: Her name is I hope my family is here. Reporter: We helped her load her SUV. Fulling away just as the flames started. Other families discovering the worse. This is what's left of the house. Nothing. Reporter: The aerial assault continuing through the night. Amid a treacherous trifecta of low humidity, high heat and high wind. We've had gusts of over 50 miles per hour here. That's why this house is engulfed. Firefighters racing house-to-house, using saws to break into burning homes. Tearing apart walls trying to extinguish the fire inside. The fire even jumping the 14 freeway. Flames surging into the lanes. To the north, in sonoma county, the governor declaring a state of emergency, the Kincade fire already at over 20,000 acres. Our will reeve is there. Reporter: This fryer fire has burned dozens of structures like pg&e cut power to nearly 30,000 customers in the area, but last night the company admitted they didn't cut power to a nearby transmission line in the area. It malfunctioned just minutes before the fire erupted. Reporter: This timelapse video shows a large glow emerge. It quickly spreads, just after the power went out. Let's get to Matt Gutman live in Santa Clarita, California. The wind has been a big factor. You were telling us firefighters are concerned about the winds heading into the weekend. The wind is fueling the urgency. This house was gutted overnight. It's still smoldering inside. That's why the firefighters are posted here in case any of the embers threaten homes in this neighborhood. This wind event is supposed to continue over the weekend which is why pg&e will shut off power. David?

