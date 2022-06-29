Flight forced to make emergency landing after 5 crew members became sick

An American Airlines flight from Miami to Barbados was forced to make an emergency landing after five crew members were sickened by what turned out to be nail polish in a passenger’s carry-on bag.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live