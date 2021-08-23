Flooding decimates Tennessee, at least 21 dead

More
More than 17 inches of rain fell in a matter of hours over the weekend. One family said they were trapped in their attic for hours before they were rescued.
2:05 | 08/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flooding decimates Tennessee, at least 21 dead

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:05","description":"More than 17 inches of rain fell in a matter of hours over the weekend. One family said they were trapped in their attic for hours before they were rescued.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79609945","title":"Flooding decimates Tennessee, at least 21 dead","url":"/WNT/video/flooding-decimates-tennessee-21-dead-79609945"}