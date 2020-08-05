-
Now Playing: 3 million new jobless claims expected Thursday
-
Now Playing: Face mask fashion: Designers add style to 'PPE'
-
Now Playing: Public pushes back against COVID-19 safety measures
-
Now Playing: New clue in COVID-19 as race to vaccine continues
-
Now Playing: Murder charges filed against suspects seen on video killing unarmed black man
-
Now Playing: Frenchman discovers he may be country’s 1st COVID-19 case
-
Now Playing: Fire blazes in Florida swamp
-
Now Playing: Wine-o-saurus passes out bottles to community
-
Now Playing: By the numbers: Wall Street vs. Main Street
-
Now Playing: DC mayor discusses COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Tonight is the 'super flower moon,' but is it a true 'supermoon'?
-
Now Playing: DOJ attempts to throw out case against Michael Flynn
-
Now Playing: Wildfires forcing evacuations in Florida
-
Now Playing: Georgia investigators examining jogger's fatal shooting
-
Now Playing: New cases of mysterious illness appearing in children
-
Now Playing: UPS, FedEx workers leaving special deliveries
-
Now Playing: President Trump's valet tests positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Over 2 million snacks donated to COVID-19 health care workers thanks to one nonprofit
-
Now Playing: Celebrating healthcare hero moms on the frontlines of the pandemic