Former Alaska Airlines pilot who tried to shut off engines shares story

Former Alaska Airlines pilot Joseph Emerson is sharing his side of the story after he was removed from a flight in restraints for allegedly attempting to crash a passenger jet.

August 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live