Former Congressman George Santos pleads guilty to wire fraud

Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft on Monday. He admitted to committing other crimes that could result in up to seven years in prison.

August 19, 2024

