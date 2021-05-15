Transcript for Fuel crunch eases along East Coast

Now to the fuel crunch along the east coast, easing but not everywhere. Nearly 80% of gas stations in Washington, D.C. Are out of fuel. In the wake of that pipeline cyberattack, experts say it's going take time for things to get back to normal. Here's ABC's elwyn Lopez from Atlanta. Reporter: Tonight, even with the massive pipeline back up and running, experts warning some drivers might still have a hard time finding fuel at the pump. It will be a few weeks before every station has gasoline, so two the three weeks especially in the hard-hit areas. Reporter: Colonial pipeline now flowing, delivering millions of gallons of fuel, but it only flows at 5 miles per hour. Gas station outages are down about 12% from the peak. So, it's still going to work its way through the system over the next few days, but we should be back to normal fairly soon. Reporter: With supply trickling in, parts of the country still feeling the pinch. In Washington, D.C., nearly 80% of gas stations still without fuel. More gas stations are closed than I thought there would be. So, I've gone up and down and was lucky to find this one. Reporter: The ransomware attack on the colonial pipeline which triggered the shortage raising alarms among security experts. The secretaries of homeland security and commerce said this attack should serve as a call to organizations across the country to shore up their cyberdefenses and get ahead of future threats. Elwyn Lopez now from Atlanta. Elwyn, we know of ransom in the low millions was paid to a Russian hacker group called darkside to restore operations, but you're learning authorities are increasingly concerned about the frequency of these attacks. Reporter: That's right, whit. A recent report found there's been a 300% increase in the amount of money paid in these types of attacks since 2019, and experts warn that last year alone, nearly 2,400 government agencies, schools and health-care facilities were targeted by ransomware attacks. Elwyn Lopez for us, thank Now to a story making

