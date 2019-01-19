A fuel pipeline explodes north of Mexico City

At least 66 people were killed, and officials blamed fuel thieves who they say punctured the pipeline and sparked the blast.
1:27 | 01/19/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for A fuel pipeline explodes north of Mexico City

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

