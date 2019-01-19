-
Now Playing: Illegally tapped pipeline goes up in flames
-
Now Playing: A car explodes outside a courthouse in Northern Ireland
-
Now Playing: A fuel pipeline explodes north of Mexico City
-
Now Playing: Calf and dog have unlikely bond on dairy farm
-
Now Playing: White House: Trump will hold second summit with North Korea
-
Now Playing: Democrats vow to probe report that Trump told Cohen to lie to Congress
-
Now Playing: Investigation begins into car accident involving Prince Philip
-
Now Playing: Abandoned music venue near Tijuana becomes a shelter for thousands of migrants
-
Now Playing: Berlusconi steps back into the political fray at 82
-
Now Playing: Battle against ISIS in Syria
-
Now Playing: North Korean official meets with President Trump
-
Now Playing: Buckingham Palace reports Prince Philip was uninjured in crash
-
Now Playing: Kenyan attack, teachers strike, snow panda: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Prince Philip recovering after SUV flips in crash
-
Now Playing: Prince Philip involved in crash that left his vehicle overturned
-
Now Playing: New details released in Syrian terror attack that killed 4 Americans
-
Now Playing: Turkish prosecutors seek arrest warrant for NBA player Enes Kanter: Report
-
Now Playing: 4 Americans killed, 3 injured in bomb blast by ISIS in northern Syria
-
Now Playing: Prince Philip uninjured in road accident
-
Now Playing: Bodies of 4 Americans are returned home after a suicide bombing in Syria