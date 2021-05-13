Transcript for Fuel starts flowing after Colonial Pipeline restarts operations

There is news reporting on the clon y'all pipeline back up and running tonight. Where do the gas lines stand? How many stations are seeing gas again? And how many are still waiting and for how long? Tonight, ABC news has learned that that private company, colonial pipeline, paid ransom to that hacking group, believed to be based in Russia. So, what does this mean moving forward with vulnerable infrastructure here in America? Tanker trucks seen filling up in Selma, North Carolina, but today, drivers still finding long lines at some gas stations. These images continue from Costco in Raleigh, north Carolina. And right here in bethesda, Maryland, no gas at all in some cases. So, a reality check tonight. How long this will take? ABC's gio Benitez now from Atlanta. Reporter: Tonight, after days of long lines and empty pumps, a welcome sight for those desperate for gas. Lines of tanker trucks, east of Raleigh, filling up with fresh fuel from the colonial pipeline, after the company restarted operations Wednesday. We expect the situation to begin to improve by the weekend and into early next week and gasoline supply is coming back online. Reporter: But there are still lines at the gas pump, and hundreds of empty stations. People worried they might miss a doctors appointment or not be able to get to work. I knew I should have filled up a week ago. And then all of this starts going on and it's like the toilet paper fiasco all over again. So, this is at Durham. Reporter: North Carolina, the hardest hit state so far from the shutdown. All of these people are waiting for the BP. North Carolina still hovering close to 70% without fuel. It will take several weeks to get things completely back to normal. Reporter: Durham county telling their employees to work from home. Panic buying turnin dangerous in citrus county, Florida. One person was hurt after this humvee caught fire. Fire crews found four five-gallon gas containers in the back. Today, we haven't seen the kind of panic buying we saw yesterday, but there are still issues. While this gas station has gas, take a look at this just across the street. Zeros on that sign. No gas. And with memorial day weekend coming up, time is of the ses sense to get all stations up and running. Though the colonial pipeline remains open, it may still be a headache, a chore, to find gas stations with fuel for the next one to two weeks. Reporter: And David, on the issue of price gouging, the attorney general here in Georgia is now investigating nearly 500 allegations related to price gouging. David? Gio Benitez back with us tonight. Gio, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.