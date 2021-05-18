Gaetz ally pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges

A former associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz, Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty to six of the nearly three dozen charges he faced. He admitted he paid at least one underage girl to have sex with him and others.
2:03 | 05/18/21

