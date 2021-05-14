Transcript for Gas crisis easing though problems remain in some regions

Next tonight, the major bankruptcies after that cyberattack on the colonial pipeline. 16,000 stations still low on gas or with no gas at all. That pipeline shut down for nearly a week. Back up and running tonight, but it will take days. In North Carolina, 65% of stations are still out of gas. We're seeing this elsewhere, too. Tonight as we get new word that another major company was a victim of the same cyberattacks and reports of ransom paid in this case, what's to stop this from happening again? Erielle reshef from Charlotte. Reporter: Tonight, while the week long gas crisis is showing signs of easing in some places, in others it seems to be getting worse. Gas tracking websiteasbuddy says at noon today a full 88% of Washington, d.c.'s stations were out of gas. We want to remind the public that it will take a few days to fully return to normal. We urge people in affected regions to only buy the gas they Reporter: Colonial restarted their pipeline two days ago. Tanker trucks trying to keep up, but panic-buying is slowing the process. This gas station says they only have 1,000 gallons left. And given how many people have shown up, that could be gone in an hour. I've been looking for gas for two days. Like late nights and everything. Couldn't find gas anywhere. Reporter: And tonight, news that another company, Toshiba, was hacked ten days ago by the same Russian linked group known as darkside. The company saying the amount of work lost was very minimal. Overseas, Ireland's health service was targeted by a ransomware attack just today, though there's no indication the darkside group was involved, several hospitals were forced to cancel elective surgeries. ABC news has confirmed that colonial did pay a ransom to the hackers. Many businesses have insurance policies that protect them from losses from cyberattacks. Experts say hackers exploit that for their benefit. They do research and find out which companies have insurance, and so they set their ransom based on this research that they've done to figure out what a company might be willing to pay. Reporter: And David, darkside released a statement earlier today saying they had disbanded but experts say it's more likely their operations were disrupted by law enforcement. David? Erielle reshef with us tonight. Thank you. Overseas, the deadly

