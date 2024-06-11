Gas prices have fallen in US

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.44. Last week's average was $3.52, marking the largest one-week drop so far this year.

June 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live