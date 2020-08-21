Transcript for Golden State Killer sentenced to life without parole, apologizes to victims

We turn next to the chilling moment in the sentencing of one of America's most notorious serial killers, the golden state killer in California. Joseph Deangelo Jr. Sentenced to life with no parole, confessing to 13 murderer ands more than 50 rapes in the 1970s and '80s. Days after hearing from survivors he rose from his wheelchair and addressed them. Reporter: For decades, the man you see prowling his jail cell let murder and rape speak for him. I've listened to all your statements. Reporter: But tonight the golden state killer muttering this apology to his victims. And I'm -- truly sorry. Reporter: Moments later, Joe Deangelo was sentenced to life without parole. Cold comfort to Kris Pedretti, raped when she was 15. He stole my youth, my innocence. Who could I have grown up to be? I guess I'll never know. Reporter: He was one of the most sadistic serial killers in history, even taunting victims with phone calls. Gonna kill you. Gonna kill you. Reporter: He was captured living in plain sight 2018. In his sentencing Deangelo played the invalid but prosecutors presented that video -- Deangelo will die in prison and likely take with him two mysteries, what caused the murder and rape spree and why he abruptly ended it in 1986. Matt Gutman live from California tonight. . Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.