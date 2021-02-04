Good Friday services taking place around the world

More
Pope Francis celebrated Mass at the Vatican. Easter services will be restricted for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.
0:22 | 04/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Good Friday services taking place around the world

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"Pope Francis celebrated Mass at the Vatican. Easter services will be restricted for the second year in a row due to the pandemic. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76842632","title":"Good Friday services taking place around the world","url":"/WNT/video/good-friday-services-taking-place-world-76842632"}