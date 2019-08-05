Transcript for GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenas Donald Trump Jr.: Sources

Next, to that breaking headline tonight involving Donald Trump Jr. Late today, we learned he has now been subpoenaed by the senate intelligence committee. That committee led by Republicans. What they want to ask him about. ABC's Mary Bruce on the hill tonight. Reporter: Tonight in a surprising move, the republican-led senate intelligence committee issuing the first known subpoena to a member of the president's family. Just a few weeks ago, son Donald Trump Jr. Said he was absolved by the Mueller report. It's been an incredible vindication for me, for my father, for our entire family. Reporter: Trump Jr. Involved in that trump tower meeting with a Russian lawyer and was also briefed about plans to build a trump tower in Moscow. He already testified in 2017, but now, they want to talk to him again. It all comes as the war between the white house and congressional Democrats is reaching a boiling point. We've talked for a long time about approaching a constitutional crisis. We are now in it. Reporter: The house judiciary committee tonight voting to hold attorney general bill Barr in contempt of congress for refusing to turn over the full Mueller report and the underlying evidence. The ayes have it. Reporter: It happened just hours after president trump took that extraordinary step, invoking executive privilege to block Democrats from getting the unredacted report. Accusing the chairman of a "Blatant abuse of power," the white house today said the president had "No other option." Democrats absolutely furious. Are you kidding me? You can't assert executive privilege after the fact. When the closest advisers to the president have already spoken to team Mueller. Reporter: But Republicans were quick to defend the white house and the attorney general. Bill Barr is following the law. What's his reward? Democrats are going to hold him in contempt. Reporter: House speaker Nancy Pelosi says the president's stonewalling is making his own case for impeachment. Every single day, the president is making a case, he's becoming self-impeachable. So, let's get to Mary Bruce, live up on the hill again tonight, and Mary, the president's son is now the subject of a subpoena, as you reported there at the top of your piece. Any response from him tonight? Reporter: Well, David, no word yet from jump Jr. Himself, but a source close to him says he is exasperated by all of this and he had offered to answer any and decisional questions in writing. So, it's unclear where this goes from here, but the president has vowed to fight all subpoenas. David? Mary Bruce tonight. Mary, thank you.

