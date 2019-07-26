Transcript for Heat advisories up in California as 40-plus wildfires blaze across the West

all Canadians to vigilant. Matt Gutman leading us off. We are tracking a major heat wave on both coasts. More than 40 major wildfires burning in the west. This one in grant's pass, Oregon. The same time, monsoon storms triggering flash flood watching. These images from 29 Pauls, California. Here in the east, temperatures in the 90s by Sunday. ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano is track it for it. Reporter: It will reduce the flash flood risk we are seeing now. Look at Raitt Dar. We have flack flood watching posted for Albuquerque, and the big blue "H" biltds and through Sunday, it means building heat. The heat advisories are out tonight. Huge heat watches through Sunday. 140 10 4 in sack men toy. 109 in Fresno. Does not include humidity. Those numbers measured in the shade. And in the east, temperatures in the 90s and humidity going to Monday and possibly Tuesday as will. A lot of red on that map. Thank you.

