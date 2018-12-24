Transcript for Heavy snow is falling across much of the nation as another western storm moves ashore

We turn now to the Christmas week storm taking aim at millions of Americans. Weather alerts are being raised from the west coast all the way to the plains. With heavy snow already falling, take a look at that, across much of the nation. These pictures out of Erie, Pennsylvania. The plan plaining bracing for up to a foot of snow, with at least one airline issuing winter storm waivers at airports in the midwest. And in the west, this seen in soda springs. Rob Marciano here. Reporter: The center of the storm is about to hit California. Look at the advisories that are up. We've got heavy snow in the mountains, but wind advisories down to San Diego. And the snow is going to be the big issue over the next two days. I-80 through Salt Lake City, getting through I-70 through Colorado and heavy rain as it gets into the plains. Texas is going to see a tremendous amount of heavy rain. Georgia, the rest of the east coast, going to see heavy rain on Friday for most of of the 24-hour storm. Pick your day wisely when traveling. Rob, thank you. Now, to the growing outage

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.