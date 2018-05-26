Transcript for Hero science teacher takes bullet for his students

And we're learning much more tonight about the hero science teacher who took a bullet for his students. Just out of the hospil tonight, after tackling a middle school gunman,aking aim at fellow classmates, that teacher's message T his students toght, as investigats try to piece tother exact what happened at that Indiana school. ABC's Perez with the latest. Reporter: Tonight, that quick-thng science teacher credited with thwarting another schoolassacre, out of the hospital, as questions swirl about when his student to come io class dung a science test with two handguns. We ne a trauma kit for room 619. Reporter: Students running safety, as the nightmare unfolded inside a middle school classroom near Indianapolis. One student, Ella whistler, hospitalized after being critically wounded during the shooting. It was like halfway through class. Reporter: But some of Ella's classmates say tir teacher, Jason seaman, stopped the gunman from doing even more damage. He pulledhe gun out of his pocket, and everye just started screamind tryingto, like, get behind stuff, like the desks and tables. Reporter: That's when, according toyear-old Ethan stonebker, his teacher threw a basketball at the gun to distract him, tn running towards the bull mrseaman was immediately lling and running right at him and tackled him straight to the ground. Reporter: Seaman, who was shot three times, releasing a statement to his students, saying, "You are all wonderful and I thank you R your support. You are the reason I teach." Tom, the Teena suspect is in custody. Investigators haverched his home, looking for any clues that might help expin what motivated the attack. Tom? Alex Perez for us. Alex, thank you.

