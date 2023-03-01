High school art class restores families’ photographs damaged in Hurricane Ian

A Connecticut art teacher reached out to a local photographer wanting to help after seeing her work to restore photographs featured in a previous “America Strong” segment.

March 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live