Transcript for High school cancer survivor scores buzzer beater

Finally tonight, the final shot that says it you a. America strong. Nick Herman from San Diego, California, is a fighter. Playing basketball since he was a boy. At 16, while playing for the Torrey pines high school falcons, doctors found a cancerous tumor in Nick's left leg. He would spend months in the hospital. Nine months of chemotherapy. Doctors feared he may even lose his leg. Slowly regaining his strength. Ringing the cancer bell. And incredibly, just a couple months after his last round of chemo, Nick returning to basketball. His team making it all the way to their division championship. And down to the last half-second. The score tied at 60. They pass the ball to Nick, he takes the shot and he scores. A three-pointer, winning 63-60. Nick's team rushing to him. Lifting him up. Nick overcome. And right here tonight -- Hi, David. Nick on his determination. Spent many nights, long nights in the hospital doing chemotherapy and many others doing physical therapy in order to rehab and get back to playing basketball. Nick telling us he's been playing basketball every day this summer and we still await his final decision with multiple college scholarships for this fall. To all those people going through similar things, I want you to know that you can do anything. Never stop pushing and never stop working towards your dreams. Thank you and go falcons. Keep proving them wrong, Nick.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.