Hiker found dead on Mount Hood was likely killed by cougar: Officials

The body of Diana Bober, 55, was found Monday at the bottom of a 200-foot embankment on the famous Oregon mountain's Hunchback Trail.
0:16 | 09/12/18

Transcript for Hiker found dead on Mount Hood was likely killed by cougar: Officials
That deadly cobra attack near mount put we're getting new details tonight authorities and organ now confirming a missing hiker was killed by a wild cougar. The first fatal attack reported in the state of the body of Diana over was found off the trail she was reported missing last week wildlife officials are now looking for the cougar.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

