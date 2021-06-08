Historic California town incinerated by swift-moving wildfire

More
The Dixie fire tore through Greenville aided by 40 mph winds. Cars were melted in place, and dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed within hours.
2:35 | 08/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Historic California town incinerated by swift-moving wildfire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:35","description":"The Dixie fire tore through Greenville aided by 40 mph winds. Cars were melted in place, and dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed within hours.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79301899","title":"Historic California town incinerated by swift-moving wildfire","url":"/WNT/video/historic-california-town-incinerated-swift-moving-wildfire-79301899"}