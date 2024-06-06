Honoring the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy

ABC News takes a look back at the events that occurred in Normandy, France, on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, which turned the course of World War II.

June 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live