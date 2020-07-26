Transcript for Horse-drawn caisson carries late Rep. John Lewis through Selma

We move on to tributes to John Lewis. Several powerful moments playing out today in Selma, Alabama. Rachel Scott was there for it all. Reporter: 25-year-old John Robert Lewis changed the course of history when he crossed the Edmund Pettus bridge 55 years ago. Then, he was bloodied, beaten. Today, honored as a hero. The American flag draping the casket of the foot soldier for civil rights. Crossing that same bridge for a final time. Red rose pedals lining the street where Lewis bled for the right to vote. His horse-drawn caisson met on the other side by Alabama state troopers who nearly took his life in 1965. Today honoring his legacy. Escorting his casket to the state's capital. For those who marched with Lewis, the spirit of bloody Sunday has never left their hearts or minds. He's labored, he's done his work, he's done his job, like so many others. Now it's time for us to do ours. The last time I saw him, he said to me, don't forget to make good trouble. Reporter: Lewis returning to Selma year after year. We cannot give up now, we cannot give in. We must keep the faith. Keep our eyes on the prize. Can't you hear him? Never give up. Never give in. Keep the faith. Keep your eyes on the prize. For John and our nation, let's make him proud. Reporter: And as his casket paused at the foot of the bridge for one last time, the crowd telling Lewis, we've got it now. Tom, tonight, Lewis continues his journey to his final resting place. Arriving at the Alabama state capitol before going to Washington, D.C., tomorrow. He will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Rachel, thank you.

