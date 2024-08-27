Hostage rescued from Gaza tunnel by IDF

Kaid Farhan Al-Qadi is the eighth hostage to be rescued out of the 250 abducted in the Oct. 7 attack, according to Israeli officials. The 52-year-old was held captive for 326 days.

August 27, 2024

