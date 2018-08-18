Now Playing: 12-year-old girl leads officers on a high-speed car chase

Now Playing: Flash flood danger in the East

Now Playing: Behind-the-scenes bullying alleged at the Miss America pageant

Now Playing: Officers rush into burning apartment to save lives

Now Playing: Charges filed against teen accused of pushing friend off bridge

Now Playing: Hot pursuit of a child driving a car erupts with gunfire

Now Playing: ICE arrests husband taking pregnant wife to hospital for delivery

Now Playing: Manhunt underway for two armed alleged murderers

Now Playing: McGahn meets with Mueller on Russia probe

Now Playing: Urgent manhunt in Nashville for 2 murder suspects

Now Playing: Teen faces charges for pushing friend off bridge

Now Playing: Latest developments in case of Colorado man who allegedly killed family

Now Playing: Fishermen rescued after whale flips boat

Now Playing: What Would You Do: A woman asks strangers to pretend to be her boyfriend

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Mother leaves 8-year-old son alone at the beach

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Young man comes out as gay to his traditional Asian parents

Now Playing: What Would You Do: College students engage in fraternity and sorority hazing

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Cashier shames customer for not having enough food stamps