House Democrats say Trump ‘singularly responsible’ for Capitol riots

Democrats charged former President Donald Trump with whipping supporters “into a frenzy” leading up to Jan. 6. House prosecutors cited videos showing how the crowd responded to his words in real time.
2:47 | 02/03/21

