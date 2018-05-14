House explosion in Cleveland

More
One victim was transported to the hospital after a house exploded in Cleveland on the city's east side on Monday. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
0:10 | 05/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for House explosion in Cleveland

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55163112,"title":"House explosion in Cleveland","duration":"0:10","description":"One victim was transported to the hospital after a house exploded in Cleveland on the city's east side on Monday. The cause of the fire remains unknown.","url":"/WNT/video/house-explosion-cleveland-55163112","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.