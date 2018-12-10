Hurricane Michael leaves more than 1 million without power

More
Many areas in Mexico Beach, where the storm made landfall, are just too dangerous for people to return to, officials said.
3:17 | 10/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurricane Michael leaves more than 1 million without power

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58469391,"title":"Hurricane Michael leaves more than 1 million without power","duration":"3:17","description":"Many areas in Mexico Beach, where the storm made landfall, are just too dangerous for people to return to, officials said. ","url":"/WNT/video/hurricane-michael-leaves-million-power-58469391","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.