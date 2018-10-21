Transcript for Hurricane Willa is now a Category 2 storm

Moving on, and another major hurricane gaining strength. Hurricane Willa, now a category 3 storm. Off the west coast of Mexico, with impacts that could be felt in Texas this week. Let's get right to rob Marciano, who is in Texas tonight. Rob, good evening. Reporter: Finally, a dry day in Austin. But as you can see, the Colorado river is running high and fast. And more tropical rains on the way, via hurricane Willa. Rapidly strengthening. You can see the eye developing. Now a category 3, hopefully weakening by Tuesday. But the rains from this will get to Texas tomorrow, two or three inches on Wednesday. And that's all you need for additional flooding. To the east, more cold, frost and freeze advisories. From Tennessee, with temperatures in the 30s tomorrow, and well into the northeast. And more rain coming to a very soggy Austin. Tom? Rob, thanks so much. Next tonight, a new week and staggering new jackpots up for

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.