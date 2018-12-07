New images of George Clooney after scary scooter crash

The actor was seen in public for the first time since the accident in Italy.
0:10 | 07/12/18

Transcript for New images of George Clooney after scary scooter crash
There are also new images of George Clooney tonight theocracy in public for the first time since being thrown from his scooter in Italy being helped boarding a plane the other driver said he'd been blinded. By the sun.

