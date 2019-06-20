Transcript for What's next with Iran?

down on purpose, David. Martha Raddatz leading us off tonight, thank you. There was an emergency meeting in the situation room today, and Mary Bruce is there tonight. Reporter: Late today, president trump summoning congressional leaders to the situation room for a high takes briefing Orn Iran. House speaker Nancy Pelosi with a warning. I don't think the president wants to go to war. There's no appetite for going to war in our country. Reporter: Many Republicans are also urging caution. Continue to do what we're doing. Military restraint, maximum pressure otherwise. Reporter: But some of trump's top allies are encouraging the president to do more. Senator Lindsey graham says Iran needs to get ready for some, quote, severe pain. All I can tell you, if you're not willing to stand up to aggression, you're going to get hurt. Here's what I believe about Donald Trump. He's a dealmaker, he's trying to avoid conflict, but this is truly a defining moment for him. Reporter: But the president says he's not being pressured into a conflict by his own team. Were others in your administration trying to push you into conflict with Iran? No, no, not at all. Not at all. In fact, in many cases, it is the opposite. But I will say, look, I said, I want to get out of these endless wars. I campaigned on that. Reporter: Trump also campaigned on ending the Iran nuclear deal, which he did last year. Speaker Pelosi says that's part of the problem. When we walked away from that, we lost some credibility with our allies. Reporter: And tonight, former vice president Joe Biden calls the trump strategy on Iran "A self-inflicted disaster." Mary Bruce with us live tonight. And you're learning more details about the meeting in the situation room? Reporter: David, coming out of that meeting, Mitch Mcconnell told reporters that the white house is engaged in measured responses, while democratic leader chuck Schumer says he's worried that the president and his administration may be, quote, bumbling into a war. David? All right, Mary Bruce and Martha Raddatz tonight, thup both. And our coverage of the U.S. And Iran for now. If there are any new developments, we will bring them

