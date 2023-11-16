Israel says it recovered the body of a hostage near Al-Shifa hospital

The body of Yehudit Weiss, a 65-year-old woman who was abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, was found at a "structure adjacent" to the Gaza hospital, the IDF said.

November 16, 2023

