James B. Sikking, 'Hill Street Blues' actor, dies at 90

James B. Sikking, the actor known for his roles in "Hill Street Blues" and "Doogie Howser, M.D.," has died at 90.

July 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live