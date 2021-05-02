Johnson & Johnson applies for emergency use authorization

The single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will be the third vaccine available in the U.S. if authorized. In the U.K., a new study began on vaccine efficacy.
4:20 | 02/05/21

Johnson & Johnson applies for emergency use authorization

