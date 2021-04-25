Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine back in play

More
More than half of states have promised to restart the shots after the 11-day pause.
2:50 | 04/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine back in play

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:50","description":"More than half of states have promised to restart the shots after the 11-day pause.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77303868","title":"Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine back in play","url":"/WNT/video/johnson-johnson-covid-19-vaccine-back-play-77303868"}