Transcript for Jon Stewart demands Congress support 9/11 compensation fund

The other major story we're following tonight, that very emotional moment on capitol hill today. Jon Stewart was first responders from 9/11, there to testify about the horrific toll on their health. Amid questions about the funding to help them. Stewart has been part of this 18-year fight to make sure responders are helped, and tonight, he called out politicians who were not there. ABC's Terry Moran in Washington. Reporter: A furious Jon Stewart called out congress on behalf of the 9/11 first responders, many of whom were with him in the room. There is not a person here, there is not an empty chair on that stage that didn't tweet out "Never forget the heroes of 9/11. Never forget their bravery." Well, here they are. Reporter: The issue in this hearing, a compensation fund for the 9/11 responders who were sickened by all that toxic debris. It's now running out of money and future payouts are set to be cut by as much as 70%. Struggling to control his emotions, Stewart, along-time advocate for these first responders, demanded congress act. Your indifference cost these men and women their most valuable commodity. Time. It's the one thing they're running out of. Reporter: Luisal rar vez is facing his 69th chemotherapy We are all worried about our children and spouses and our families if we are not here. You all said you would never forget. Well, I'm here to make sure that you don't. Reporter: As he closed, Jon Stewart also remembered what they did that day. They responded in five seconds. They did their jobs. With courage, grace tenacity, humility -- 18 years later, do yours. Thank you. And Terry Moran with us live tonight. Terry, this was a very emotional scene as we just witnessed right there with you. Stewart surrounded by those first responders who were there for weeks and months after 9/11. Reporter: It was emotional, David. One of the reasons all those empty seats. Now, this was the full committee hearing room for the judiciary committee, 41 members, but it was a subcommittee hearing, 12 of the 14 members showed up, but for Jon Stewart, it was all a metaphor for a broken system. David? Terry Moran in Washington.

