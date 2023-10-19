Jordan presses forward with 3rd speaker vote

The ongoing limbo in the House of Representatives will continue after a plan to give the temporary speaker more power fell through and Rep. Jim Jordan says he will bring a third vote to the floor.

October 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live