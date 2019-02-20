Jussie Smollett is named a suspect by Chicago police in alleged attack

Surveillance video from inside a hardware store shows two brothers buying masks and hats that police believe were used during the alleged attack, authorities said.
2:34 | 02/20/19

Transcript for Jussie Smollett is named a suspect by Chicago police in alleged attack

