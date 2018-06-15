Transcript for Kansas family may need to pay for $132,000 after son topples statue

A brewing dispute over expensive piece of Bart after a little boy had a big accident here's ABC's Alex Perez with the video. This surveillance video in Cannes is capturing every parent's nightmare watches his five year old boy reaches for and art sculpture on display at a community center. Toppling the peace and knocking the boy down to. The boy's mother Sarah Goodman stunned but the real shock coming days later. No one would ever. Expect and come into a place where kids or were invited. And have to worry about a 132000. Dollar piece of art falling. The family receiving an eye popping 132000. Dollar claim from the city of Overland park's insurance company the fall allegedly damaging the peace beyond repair the insurance letter reading in part you're responsible for the supervision of a minor child. Your failure to monitor could be considered negligent I was surprised. More so offended to be called negligent. City officials say the piece was sick appeared as non an interactive things. So when you have no somebody climb and that's not what this bill for the city says they hope the insurance company can work this out with the family Tom. And we'll see what happens all right Alex thank you.

